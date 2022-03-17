RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lowered to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of RADA stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

RADA Electronic Industries ( NASDAQ:RADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,858,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 126,216 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $15,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

