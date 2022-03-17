Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.41 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.