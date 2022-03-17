Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.7% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $271.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

