Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.
In other Rallybio news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 over the last 90 days.
RLYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
