Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RLYB opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95.

Get Rallybio alerts:

In other Rallybio news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,740,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Uden purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $52,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,904 shares of company stock valued at $214,620 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLYB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rallybio in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

RLYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Rallybio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.