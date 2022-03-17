Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.29

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 47780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Rambus alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,073 shares of company stock worth $2,076,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,152,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,098,000 after purchasing an additional 610,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Rambus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.