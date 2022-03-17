Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 493,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,011.0 days.

Randstad stock remained flat at $$64.61 during trading hours on Thursday. Randstad has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46.

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

