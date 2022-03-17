RAPT Therapeutics’ (RAPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $436,331 in the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,270 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 689.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,595 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 22.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

