Raymond James Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $114.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LITE. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

LITE stock opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.89.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Lumentum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

