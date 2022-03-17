Raymond James Raises PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.25

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities increased their target price on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

PSH stock opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. PetroShale has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The company has a market cap of C$534.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

