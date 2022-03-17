Raymond James Reiterates C$5.75 Price Target for Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) has been given a C$5.75 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE CFW traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$4.54. 18,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.28. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.45. The firm has a market cap of C$170.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.