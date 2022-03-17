Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.96

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 136044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. lowered shares of Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.48.

The company has a market cap of C$411.90 million and a PE ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

