RealFevr One Day Trading Volume Tops $100,750.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. RealFevr has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $100,750.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RealFevr has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.49 or 0.06861212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,822.72 or 0.99944292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00041330 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

