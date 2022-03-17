Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($98.83) to GBX 7,800 ($101.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,580.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.34.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition segment. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

