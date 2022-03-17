Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 337 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,829 shares of company stock worth $23,229,599. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day moving average of $209.59. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

