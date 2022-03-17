Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER opened at $116.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.65. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

