Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 7,186 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,148,000 after acquiring an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after buying an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.24. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

