Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Celanese were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Celanese by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 51,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $142.24 on Thursday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.