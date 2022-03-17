Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,112 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

