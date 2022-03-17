Redrow (LON:RDW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 840 ($10.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.31) to GBX 890 ($11.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.92) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.74) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 870.13 ($11.32).

Get Redrow alerts:

RDW opened at GBX 572 ($7.44) on Monday. Redrow has a 12 month low of GBX 500.82 ($6.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.67). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 600.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.45. The firm has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.05) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($160,988.30).

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.