Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sets New 52-Week High at $688.47

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $688.47 and last traded at $685.26, with a volume of 13673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $677.98.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $620.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,640 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

