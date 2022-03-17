Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $189.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $194.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.