ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RNW. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

RNW opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,260,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

