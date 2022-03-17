Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

REPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 79,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.