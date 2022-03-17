Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.87.
REPYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 79,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,972. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.
About Repsol (Get Rating)
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.