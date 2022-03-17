Reviewing Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 12.04% 10.32% 7.26% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Theta Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 2 4 0 2.67 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, suggesting a potential upside of 57.74%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Theta Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 4.39 $21.55 million $0.31 13.55 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Theta Gold Mines on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas S.A.C (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan S.A. de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment constructs the Lindero mine. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge Alberto Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway, and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Theta Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

