Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $58,838.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMBI traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

