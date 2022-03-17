Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,320.06.

RIO stock opened at $72.72 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 3,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

