Robert L. Nussbaum Sells 19,588 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,790,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invitae by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

