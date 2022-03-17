ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. SEB Equities began coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ROCKWOOL International A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,781.25.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $360.00 on Thursday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.98 and a 200-day moving average of $428.69.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

