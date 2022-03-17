Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RMCF opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.55%.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

