Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 140 ($1.82) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.57) to GBX 97 ($1.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.74) to GBX 132 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,305. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
