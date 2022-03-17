Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Graham Spooner Acquires 53,460 Shares

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) insider Graham Spooner bought 53,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,830.40 ($16,684.53).

Shares of ROL opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £12.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. Rotala PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 21.45 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 36.98 ($0.48). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Rotala’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

