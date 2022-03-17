Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

