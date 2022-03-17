Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $65.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. cut their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.82.

COUP opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,980,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $156,922,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

