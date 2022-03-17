Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,410 ($18.34).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,632.50 ($21.23) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,417.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,406.08. The company has a market capitalization of £16.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.26. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

