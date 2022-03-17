Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.30.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $61.45 and a one year high of $98.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

