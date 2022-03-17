Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.