Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.02 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 203,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $29.06 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

