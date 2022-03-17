Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASR. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $198.28 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $164.11 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.81.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

