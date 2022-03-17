Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.13.

TSE RUS opened at C$32.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.68. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$24.28 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.94.

About Russel Metals (Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

