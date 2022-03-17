Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is ($0.34). Sabre posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Sabre by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,273,000 after buying an additional 273,566 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,247,000 after buying an additional 267,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 962,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,083,039. Sabre has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

