Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Short Interest Update

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,319,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,168,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,249,000 after purchasing an additional 192,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,561,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,433,000 after purchasing an additional 397,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.