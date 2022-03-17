SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,765 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,331 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $136,137.97.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.81. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

