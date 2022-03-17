SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives $60.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.36.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,919. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after buying an additional 177,800 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.91. 963,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 1.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.