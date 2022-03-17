Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of SLRX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 489,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

