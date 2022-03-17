San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

Shares of San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.50). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 40.75 ($0.53), with a volume of 285,442 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 24.71, a current ratio of 25.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.75. The company has a market capitalization of £183.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.55.
About San Leon Energy (LON:SLE)
Featured Articles
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for San Leon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Leon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.