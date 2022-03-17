Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.95.

Capri stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,292,000 after buying an additional 103,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,212,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $103,411,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

