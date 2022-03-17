Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.10

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 46491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $810.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 81,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $694,148.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

