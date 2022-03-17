Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 34,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.22. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 96,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

