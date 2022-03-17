Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE BFS opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $55.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Saul Centers news, Director H. Gregory Platts sold 1,435 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $66,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,763 shares of company stock valued at $961,190 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Saul Centers by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.