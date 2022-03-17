Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.4 days.

SBGSF traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.17. 427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,512. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $137.82 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.41.

About Schneider Electric S.E. (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

